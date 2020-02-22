GRAY, Noeline Rae:
Surrounded by her loving family at Rowena Jackson, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Aged 83 years. A true blue wife of Wilson for 62 years. Devoted and loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Peter Cowan (Mataura Island), Joanne and Bruce Dickens (Invercargill), Delwyn and Bill Carey (Oporo), and Jason and Jackie Gray (Wallacetown). Loved Nanny of Nick and Sarah, Scott and Casey, Paige and Brayden; Anton and Bailee, Cruze and Liana, and Abby; Liam; Tamati and Rina, and Tara. Loved old Nanny of Nathan, Myles, Jorge, Jerome, Bailee-Rose, Roman and Keanu. A service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held in the Wallacetown Presbyterian Church, Aloway Street, Wallacetown, at 1.00pm, on Monday, February 24 . Private cremation to follow. Messages to 26 Mauchline Street, Wallacetown 9816.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020