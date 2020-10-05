CLEAVER,
Noeline (nee Gallagher):
Of Queenstown, passed away peacefully with family at her side at Lake District Hospital, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, aged 82 years young. Loved wife of the late *Bill Cleaver. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alwyn and John (Sydney), *Jocelyn and Denys (Invercargill), Erica and Simon (Sydney) and *Warren (Invercargill). Much loved by her many grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Mum/Noeline will have a private cremation and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, due to the current travel restrictions between some countries. Messages to PO Box 387, Alexandra 9230.
(*denotes deceased)
