CARTER, Noeline Mae:
Peacefully, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her 92nd year, at Lake Wakatipu Care Home, Queenstown. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Ian Robertson, Murray and Linley, and David; devoted Gran of Annemarie and Mark Townsley, Marcella Robertson and Andy McDonald (Bannockburn), Jason, Graeme and Gemma, Bridget (Cromwell), Guy and Emily, and Matt and Hannah; adoring Great Gran of Tom and James, Ariadne, and Jesse and Lewis. The family would like to thank the staff of Lake Wakatipu Home for their kind, considerate and loving care of Noeline. Private cremation. Flowers respectfully declined. A gathering to celebrate Noeline's life will be held when restrictions have been lifted. Messages to 32 Panorama Terrace, Queenstown 9300, or [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020