TAIT, Noelene Margaret
(nee Banks):
Taken from us tragically as the result of an accident in Queenstown, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Pete, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Margaret and Michael, Richard and Carmel, and the late Chris, and treasured Nanny Noels to Zoe, Matthew, Sarah, Josh, and Matt. Requiem Mass to celebrate Noelene's life will be held at St Joseph's Parish, 41 Melbourne Street, Queenstown, on Saturday, January 18, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Margaret Boyce, 14 Thornycroft Street, Fendalton, Christchurch, 8052.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020