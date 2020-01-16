Noelene TAIT

  • "A wonderful life so well lived. A precious gift she was..."
    - David WRIGHT
  • "To Richard, Margaret, and families. Noelene was like a..."
    - John (Jock) Fraser
  • "To Margaret, Mike and families - our sincere condolences on..."
  • "Words can not say what you meant to me Noel. You have been..."
    - Shirley Palmer
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Parish
41 Melbourne Street
Queenstown
TAIT, Noelene Margaret
(nee Banks):
Taken from us tragically as the result of an accident in Queenstown, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Pete, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Margaret and Michael, Richard and Carmel, and the late Chris, and treasured Nanny Noels to Zoe, Matthew, Sarah, Josh, and Matt. Requiem Mass to celebrate Noelene's life will be held at St Joseph's Parish, 41 Melbourne Street, Queenstown, on Saturday, January 18, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Margaret Boyce, 14 Thornycroft Street, Fendalton, Christchurch, 8052.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
