McKAY, Noelene Hazel:
Peacefully in the loving care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander (John). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Louise and Cliff Kelland, and Janet McKay. Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Desmond* and Roberta* McNatty, Gwyneth and Ivor* Harris, Errol* McNatty, and Rhonda and Barry Taylor. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. No flowers by request. Noelene's family would like to thank the staff of Rowena Jackson for their care of Noelene and her family. A service to celebrate Noelene's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, November 2, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with a private interment. Messages to 14 Saturn Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 31, 2019