  • "Our loss but I'm sure her gain...very dear and blessed..."
    - Gregory Walsh
  • "One of the kindest, wittiest, and most generous people I..."
    - Chris Walsh
  • "Lovely lady I will never forget you we had some lovely..."
    - Maree Seddon
  • "Our deepest sympathy to our Casey cousins. Noelene was..."
  • "Aunty Noelene to me was a very special lady who offered..."
    - Jessica Jones (O'Rourke)
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:15 a.m.
Church of St Joseph's
1 Pine Avenue
Upper Hutt
Passed peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital on March 17th, at the age of 89. Wife of James. Loved mother of Margaret, Steven, Richard, Brian, Terence, Jill and Helen. Mother-in-law of Leanne. Loved grandmother of Jared, Aiden, Charlotte, Daniel, Neve, Danielle and Nicholas. Beloved sister of Monica, Patricia and Maureen. Thanks to the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital. An interment service will be held at Garston Cemetery, Garston on Tuesday, March 24, at 11.00am.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 21, 2020
