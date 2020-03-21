CASEY,
Noelene (née McCaughan):
Passed peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital on March 17th, at the age of 89. Wife of James. Loved mother of Margaret, Steven, Richard, Brian, Terence, Jill and Helen. Mother-in-law of Leanne. Loved grandmother of Jared, Aiden, Charlotte, Daniel, Neve, Danielle and Nicholas. Beloved sister of Monica, Patricia and Maureen. Thanks to the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital. An interment service will be held at Garston Cemetery, Garston on Tuesday, March 24, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 21, 2020