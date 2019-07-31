BUNN, Noelene Florence:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the wonderful care of Highview Rest Home Dunedin, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart, and a loving and devoted Mum and mum-in-law to Robert and Ana (Rarotonga), Helen and the late Clarence (Alexandra), Mike and Rob (Christchurch), and Allan and Noeline (Methven). Adored Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our grief is comforted by relief as Mum's spirit has been set free again from the grip of Alzheimer's. At Noelene's request a private service has been held. Messages to 46 Chapman Road, Alexandra 9391.
"You will be sadly missed"
Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019