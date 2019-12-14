STEVENSON, Noel James:

3.12.1999

STEVENSON, Alma Jane:

14.10.2009

Today we remember the 20th year memorial of Dad's death. We still miss his witty comments, sarcastic sense of humor, his love and friendship to his family and all that knew him. We also think about Mum at this time, especially with her love of everything Christmas and all the fun events and parties she would organize around this time of the year.

Having you both as parents was a blessing,

The memories that you created with us are now a treasure,

You are both loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Much loved mum and dad, nana and granddad, and great-grandparents.





