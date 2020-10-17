PINK, Noel Leslie:
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, on Friday, October 16, 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Frances. Sadly missed by all the Pink Family. Noel's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20 at 2.00pm at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to 62 Lothian Crescent, Invercargill 9812, or online
www.frasersfunerals/tributes on Noel's tribute page.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 17, 2020