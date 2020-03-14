MAHON, Noel John:
Ian, Belinda, Frances and Graham, and Bronwyn, and their families, sincerely thank everyone for their support and kindness following the recent passing of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We hold dear the flowers and cards we received, also to those who attended the service to farewell and celebrate Noel's life. We also wish to convey our gratitude to Resthaven Village for the care and kindness shown to Noel. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 14, 2020