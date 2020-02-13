Noel MAHON

Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
Death Notice

MAHON, Noel John:
Peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Resthaven Village, Gore; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Edith, much loved father and grandfather of Ian Saville (Arrowtown), James, and Charlie; Belinda (Perth), Luke, Jemma and Beth; Frances and Graham (Kennington), Leon, Jordan, Tayler, and Harley, and great-grandad of Kora; Bronwyn (Waikaia), and Mitchell. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, February 15, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to 36 McLew Road, Kennington, RD 1, Invercargill 9871.

