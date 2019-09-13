FITZGERALD, Noel:
Peacefully surrounded by family after a terminal illness, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, aged 66. Loved soulmate of Sue, devoted Dad of Rachelle, Mark and Rosie, Michelle and Brett, Jonathon and Rhiannon, loved Granddad of James, and Aston; Hunter, and Monique; Oliver, and Honor; Alexander, Cameron, and Drew, loved son of the late Jack and Rosemarie, loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Allison, Janet and Ross, Allan, Stephen and Trish, Joanne and Darryl, Phillip and Suzanne, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Noel will be held at St Joseph's Church, Wilkin Street, Temuka, on Monday, September 16, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Messages to 3 Argyle Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 13, 2019