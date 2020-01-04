BULMAN,
Noel Arthur (Bull):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, 85 years young. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trish Clearwater (Mabel Bush), Tom (Te Anau), John and Liz (Sydney), and Shyama Tottey (Christchurch). Loved Bull of grandson Daniel. Noel was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Family wish to express their gratitude to the many carers and friends for their overwhelming support of Noel. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Noel's life will be held at the Invercargill Bridge Club, 50 Elles Road, Invercargill, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11.00am. Messages to T. Clearwater, 2RD, Invercargill 9872, or to Noel's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 4, 2020