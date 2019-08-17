ARTHUR,

Noel Wayne (Wayne):

Helen, Janine, Shane, and families, would like to acknowledge and thank those who helped and supported us during the loss of our much loved husband and father. To all the people who sent cards, flowers, baking and attended the funeral, Thank you for your thoughts and sympathy. A special thank you to the carers and nurses at Peacehaven for your kindness and great care of Wayne during his time there. Please accept this as personal acknowledgement to you all.



