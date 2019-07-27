ARTHUR,
Noel Wayne (Wayne):
On the morning of July 24, 2019, Noel "Wayne" Arthur peacefully passed at Peacehaven Resthome, Invercargill, at the age of 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen for 50 happy years. Beloved father of Janine, and Shane and Amber. Adored grandad of Serene, Jacob, Benjamin, Misharna, and Sophie. Loved son of Alfred* and Betty* Arthur. Brother and brother-in-law to Trevor and Margaret, Merilyn, Ivan and Asha, John*, Maureen and Wayne Docherty, and Andrew Waters. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Monday, July 29 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 1/33 Jenkin Street, Strathern, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019