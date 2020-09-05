Acknowledgement

KEITH, Noah Cavanagh:

Noah's whanau thanks everyone who has supported us since his sudden death a month ago. We are grateful for your aroha (love) and awhi (care) as you have wept, prayed and struggled alongside us to come to grips with this new reality. We have been blown away with the messages, food, flowers, gifts, practical care, and kindness you have extended to us. Thank you to all who attended the funeral or shared in this celebration of his short life with us online. We deeply appreciate your continued prayers, and know that God's grace and peace surrounds us as we continue to stand together and navigate this unimaginable space we find ourselves in. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement of our deep gratitude.



