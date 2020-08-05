KEITH, Noah Cavanagh:

Suddenly on August 1, 2020, aged 11 years. Precious son of Douglas and Melanie. Brother of Elijah, Petra and Gretta. Grandson of Josephine and the late Bob; Brian and the late Robyn, and Jay. Treasured by his wider whanau, the Keith, Kenning, Notman and Fisher families. A celebration of Noah's life is to be held at Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Rd, Bell Block, New Plymouth, on Saturday, August 8, at 1.00pm. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the Northpoint Baptist Facebook page. Communications to 'The Keith family' c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Noah's whanau are so thankful for the love and awhi being shown by the Northpoint Baptist Church and the wider Christian family, Puketapu Primary School, the Bell Block community, and people near and far.



John 16:22 NIV





