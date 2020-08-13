COFFIN, Nigel:

A thousand words cant bring you back,

We know because we have tried.

And neither would a million tears,

We know because we've cried.

We've asked the very question,

Why you had to go away,

No answers came, no voice we've heard,

To take our pain away.

It was your time a year ago,

Stolen in your prime.

God needed you, you had to go

Our healing is taking time.

We will always love you,

seems like such a smallish token.

A brother / son so dearly missed,

A bond that can't be broken.



All our love, Dad, Mum, Shelly and Tony, Helen and Nick, Judy, Sharon and Richard and families.



