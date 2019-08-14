Nigel COFFIN

Guest Book
  • "Deepest condolence's to the Whanau. Very fond memory's with..."
    - Grant N Sue Todd
  • "My condolences to the family Rest in peace mate"
    - John Senior
  • "I light this candle in sadness of the loss of a great..."
    - Lesley Gillett
  • "Hi my old school freind. I'm sure you will be missed by..."
    - Paula Casey
  • "To my old school freind. I'm sure you will be missed by..."
    - Paula Casey
Death Notice

COFFIN, Nigel Morris:
After a short illness, fought a courageous battle, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, aged 52 years. Best friend and soulmate of Lisa, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tarryn and Michael, Tamara and Sharleen, and Kane. A much loved granddad of Mac, and Freya. Much loved son of Trevor and Valerie. Much loved son-in-law of Jim and Cathy, and Eunice. Much loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Funeral details to be advised.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.