COFFIN, Nigel Morris:
After a short illness, fought a courageous battle, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, aged 52 years. Best friend and soulmate of Lisa, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tarryn and Michael, Tamara and Sharleen, and Kane. A much loved granddad of Mac, and Freya. Much loved son of Trevor and Valerie. Much loved son-in-law of Jim and Cathy, and Eunice. Much loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 14, 2019