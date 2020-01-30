Nicola HENARE

HENARE, Nicola Jane:
Tragically before her time, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, aged 19 years. Dearly beloved daughter of Grant Twaddle and Tania Henare, cherished younger sister of Jorden, Ethan, and Liam Henare, loved oldest sister of Kolbie and Jessica McDonald. Beloved partner of Shaun Hattrill. Cherished granddaughter, niece, and aunty. Nicola will lie in state, 205 McIllwraith Road, Mataura, until her service on Saturday, February 1, at 11.30am at the Mataura RSA, interment at Mataura Cemetery at 3.30pm. Messages to 8 Oakland Street, Mataura 9712.

