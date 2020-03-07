Acknowledgement

KANE, Nicol John:

Judy, Jann, Adele and families wish to express our gratitude and thanks to everyone for the love and support following the passing of a very much loved husband, father, father-in-law, and grandad. Your thoughts, calls, baking, flowers, generous acts, and many cards were so much appreciated. We wish to sincerely thank all those who attended his funeral service and contributed to the celebration of his life. A special mention to all the past employees, some who had travelled long distances to pay their respects. Special thanks to Rev Andrew Harrex for his compassion and the wonderful way he officiated Nicol's service. A big thank you to Dr Ruth Alberts and the staff at Lawrence Medical Centre and the staff at Dunedin Hospital who took excellent care of Nicol during his last few weeks. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of appreciation from us all.



