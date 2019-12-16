KANE, Nicol John:
Peacefully, on December 13, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by his girls; aged 71 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Judy, cherished dad and father-in-law of Jann and Snow Robertson, Adele and Stuart Cotton, dearly loved grandad of Max, Joe, and Lucy; Georgia, Emma and Sam, and Jacob. A special thank you to Dr Ruth Alberts and the staff at Lawrence Medical Centre for all the dedicated care given to Nicol over recent years. A service of farewell for Nicol will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 2.00pm in Simpson Park, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence Medical Centre would be appreciated and may be left at Nicol's service. Messages C/- PO Box 24, Lawrence 9543.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019