WIERING, Nick:
Of Invercargill. Passed suddenly on Sunday, August 23, 2020, aged 61. Devoted partner and soulmate of Leanne. Dearly loved Dad of Kayla. Much loved brother, uncle, and friend to many. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, August 28, at 10.00am. You are invited to watch the streamed service at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams. Private cremation thereafter. Messages can be sent to 28 Lewis Street, Invercargill 9810 or to Nick's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020