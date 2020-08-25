Nick WIERING

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Nick's all too soon passing. He was a..."
    - Errol Sharp
  • "Thanks for all of the good times, I have great memories, we..."
    - John Stephens
  • "Rest in peace Nick, you were a great friend! To Leanne and..."
    - Azeem Haqqani
  • "You will be so missed Nick. Love from Perry and Jacqui"
    - Jacqui Ligthart
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoWIERING, Nick:
Of Invercargill. Passed suddenly on Sunday, August 23, 2020, aged 61. Devoted partner and soulmate of Leanne. Dearly loved Dad of Kayla. Much loved brother, uncle, and friend to many. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, August 28, at 10.00am. You are invited to watch the streamed service at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams. Private cremation thereafter. Messages can be sent to 28 Lewis Street, Invercargill 9810 or to Nick's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020
