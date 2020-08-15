KILLEEN,
Nicholas Gerard (Nick):
On August 12, 2020, in his 73rd year, peacefully in Palmerston North after a short illness. Beloved husband for 48 years of Alison, treasured father of Esmé and Selena, respected father-in-law of Locky and Ollie, adored grandfather of Bede and Frances, Andrew and Edward.
He will be dearly missed.
Nick has been laid to rest at Kelvin Grove Cemetery in Palmerston North following a private service. Messages for Nick's family to PO Box 12126, Palmerston North.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 15, 2020