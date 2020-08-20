KILLEEN, Nicholas Gerard:
Our lovely brother passed away recently in Palmerston North. Younger son of the late Cath and Jim Killeen. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of John* and Loma (Auckland), Anne and Curly Thomas, Bryan*, Pat and Linda (Te Anau), Mary and Roger Simes (Christchurch). Fondly remembered by all his nieces and nephews. Big thank you to his old friends. Until we meet again Nick, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Rest In Peace
*denotes deceased)
Published in The Southland Times on Aug. 20, 2020