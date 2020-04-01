Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ngarita GUYTON. View Sign Death Notice



Dearly loved wife of the late James (Les) Guyton. Mother and mother-in-law of Michael (Perth, Australia), Stewart (Invercargill), Lyndal and Andrew (Ashburton), Kim and Mani (Auckland). Special friend of Don (Invercargill). Sister of the late Jackie Fife and the late Rowena Dunnage. Daughter of the late John (Jack) Fife and the late Thelma Fife. Loved nana and great-nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchild. A special thank you to Saelyn and Kaylene (Invercargill) for their love and care of Ngarita over the years. A loved aunt and great-aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Due to the current situation with COVID 19 a private cremation has taken place. Messages to: PO Box 5195, Invercargill.

"Now at peace"







