SOPER,
Ngaire Shirley (nee Kerr):
Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Richard (Richie) Soper for 59 years. Both so recently departed, so dearly loved and so sorely missed as parents and parents-in-law by Darrell, Kerry and Christine (Chris), and Melanie and Christopher (Chris). As grandparents by their grandchildren Wade, Terryl, Jordan, and Christian and also by their great-grandchildren Emma and Samantha (Sammy). There will be no service at this time but on their 60th wedding anniversary, in September next year, there will be a memorial service.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019