Ngaire SMEATON

Guest Book
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

SMEATON,
Ngaire Edith (nee Balloch):
It is with much sadness that we wish to advise of Mum's passing on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of David for 68 years, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Adrienne and Stuart McPherson, Barbara and Brian O'Connell, Pauline and Phil Young, and Leanne and Garth McMaster. Adoring wee nana of Hamish and Chelsea, Josh and Jess, Emma and Oyton, Rebecca and John, Nathan and Kristen, Katie and Greg, Bradon and Xshikarna, Ben and Jessie, Georgia and Jack, Abbey and Nathan, and Luke, Great-nana to all her special great-grandchildren. Daughter of Ivy* and George* Balloch, only sister and sister-in-law of Ray* and Ivy*, Morrie and Gwen, and Donald* and Margaret*, loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all Mum's caregivers and the staff of Rowena Jackson. At Mum's request a private family funeral will be held. Messages to 42c Gap Road West, Winton 9871. [email protected]
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from June 11 to June 13, 2020
