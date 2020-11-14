Ngaire MCWILLIAM

McWILLIAM, Ngaire June:
Peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the care of Calvary Resthome; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford, cherished mum and mother-in-law of Cyril and Lois*, Pam and Peter* Durry, Leslie and Danna, Erin* and William Bartley, Merrill and Harold* Leith, and Nigel and Julie. Special Nana Tinkerbell of her grand, great, and great great grandchildren.Good friend of Marie. Ngaire will be resting at home 51 Chesney Street, Invercargill until her service. A service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. (*denotes deceased)

