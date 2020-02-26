McKAY, Ngaire Elizabeth
(nee Garrick):
Passed away peacefully at her home in Hastings on February 24, 2020, in her 91st year. Daughter of the late William and Myrtle Garrick. Loved wife of the late David. Mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Jimmy Tait, John (deceased), Susan, Robyn and John Perry (deceased), and Joanne. Sister and sister-in-law of Howard, Inga, Betty and Alan Melvin, Elwyn Hay, Ronald, Winston and Janice (all deceased). She is survived by her sister Andree Hay and sister-in-law Audrey. Adored Grandma and aunt to many.
She will be missed and remembered with love.
Her cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, at 2.00pm on Friday, February 28. Messages to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 26, 2020