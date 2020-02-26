Ngaire MCKAY

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear the passing of Ngaire and thinking of you all..."
    - Shirley Monaghan
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Death Notice

McKAY, Ngaire Elizabeth
(nee Garrick):
Passed away peacefully at her home in Hastings on February 24, 2020, in her 91st year. Daughter of the late William and Myrtle Garrick. Loved wife of the late David. Mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Jimmy Tait, John (deceased), Susan, Robyn and John Perry (deceased), and Joanne. Sister and sister-in-law of Howard, Inga, Betty and Alan Melvin, Elwyn Hay, Ronald, Winston and Janice (all deceased). She is survived by her sister Andree Hay and sister-in-law Audrey. Adored Grandma and aunt to many.
She will be missed and remembered with love.
Her cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, at 2.00pm on Friday, February 28. Messages to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.

Published in Southland Times on Feb. 26, 2020
