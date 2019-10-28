DOUBLE, Ngaire Maureen:
Peacefully at Ribbonwood, Tapanui, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell, loved mother and mother-in-law of Nannette and Terry Dennis (Clydevale), Norman and Janis (Nelson), the late Natalie Young, Colin and Lorraine (Dunedin), Pamela and Graham Bouzaid (Australia), Karen and Bryce McKenzie (Waikoikoi), and a much loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At Ngaire's request a private family service will be held. Messages to 84 Hadfield Road, RD 4, Greenfield 9274 or 381 Oyster Creek Road, Pomahaka, RD 1, Gore 9771.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019