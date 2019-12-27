COLLINSON, Ngaire Louisa
Kathleen (nee Clarke):
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, after a short illness on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Southland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Eric and loved mother and mother-in-law of Stewart and Anne, Kenneth and Jane, and Carolyn and Keith Nicoll. An adored grandmother and great-grandmother. A dear friend of Jackie, and Ron. Ngaire will be resting at home until her service celebrating her life in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, December 28, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private interment. Messages to 53 Isabella Street, Invercargill 9810. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Southland Hospital for their care of Ngaire.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019