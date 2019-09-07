TREE, Neville Mervyn:
Of Riverton. Passed peacefully on September 1, 2019. Loved partner of Aileen for 32 years. Much loved father of Aylene, Janette, Michael "Butch", Susan and Tracey. Loved brother, Grandad, and Great-Grandad. A special thanks to my friends and staff at Longwood Care Home for their care of Dad. In honouring Neville's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages can be sent to 772 Orepuki Riverton Hwy, RD 1, Riverton 9822.Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
"Your course is set for an uncharted sea"
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 7, 2019