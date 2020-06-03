O'KANE, Neville Joseph:
Passed away at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim, on May 28, 2020, in his 80th year. Treasured husband of Ailsa, a much loved father of Michael O'Kane and Sue Riches, a loved grandad of Jessica, and Aaron Riches, and a loved great-grandad of Renley Riches-Emms. Loved son of the late Henry and Winifred O'Kane, and brother of Patrick, Anthony; the late Leslie, Raymond, Michael, Desmond, and Ken, and all their families. A good friend of Noel and many who knew him. Grateful thanks to Christchurch Hospital Oncology, Daffodil House, Papanui, Wairau Hospital and Ashwood Park Retirement, Blenheim, for their love and care. Messages to 24a Crofton Rd, Harewood, Christchurch 8051. At Neville's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Southland Times on June 3, 2020