HAND, Neville Bruce:
Peacefully at Albany Rest Home, Gore, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, aged 62 years. Loved father of Geogina, Rene and the late Fabian (Cook Islands). Youngest son of the late John and Alice Hand (Milton), loved brother of all his siblings, their partners and all his nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid restrictions with family overseas. Special thanks to Neville's dear sister Helen for all her love, care and concern prior to Neville going into Albany House. Special thanks to Dot and Barry for their love and support of our brother, and a big thank you to all the nursing staff at Albany Rest Home. Messages to 4 Kiwi Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2020