BROWN, Nesa Fay (Fay):
Peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by friends and family, aged 84 years young. Loved wife of Stewart. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Dianne (Rootyhill), Craig and Jo (Invercargill), and Donna (Chch). Loved Grandma of Georgie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Linley and Stan Brooks (Timaru), and Neville and Ailsa Brown (Rangiora). Loved aunty of all her nieces. A treasured friend of many - will be sadly missed. A memorial service celebrating Fay's life will be held in Lindisfarne Methodist Church, on Friday, October 2, at 2.00pm. The service will also be live-streamed at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams
Messages can be sent to 75C Venus Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Fays' tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020