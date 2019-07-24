McGOWAN, Nellie:
Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terrance (Chappie), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Elaine, and the late Aileen, and loved grandmother of Paul and Jane, and families. A service for Nellie will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Monday, July 29, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 13A Fairfield Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 24 to July 27, 2019