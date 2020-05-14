SUTHERLAND, Neil James:

28.3.1929 - 14.5.2019

Taken from us one year ago. Beloved and devoted husband of Muriel, and loving father of Chrissy, Kevin, Peter, Donna, Anthony and their families. As we remember and celebrate all the memories you made with us, we think of your love for family, your friends, your pride in doings right, your amazing sense of humour with all your jokes and pranks you played, but mostly we remember your smile. You gave us strength and guidance to challenge our selves and never be afraid of making mistakes…Dad we know your amazing hands will be crafting out happiness for those around you as you did for us all here.We miss you dearly, but live in comfort your pain is gone and you can rest in peace until we meet again.

You are in our hearts forever and never forgotten…

Loved always, from Muriel and family.



