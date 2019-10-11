McFARLANE,
Neil Alexander:
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson, Invercargill, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in his 88th year. Dearly loved youngest son of the late Alexander (Sandy) and Rose McFarlane (Drummond). Loved brother of the late Graham and Billie McFarlane and the late Roddy and Sheila McFarlane. Loved uncle and cousin of his McFarlane and Johnstone families. The family are extremely grateful to the staff at Rowena Jackson for their care of Neil over the last few years. A graveside service to remember Neil will be held at the Calcium Cemetery, Isla Bank, on Tuesday, October 15, at 1.30pm, followed by refreshments at the Drummond Rugby Club rooms. Messages to 11 Hamilton Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Neil's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019