McDIARMID,
Neil Kenneth (Ken):
Aged 87, of Wyndham. Passed peacefully after a short illness. Cherished husband and best friend of the late Roberta. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Heather and Craig, Colin and Elena, and Pauline and Steve. Treasured Grandad of Shilo, and Leon and Tia; Campbell, and Ceilidh. Much loved Great-Grandad of Luca and Oli. Much loved friend of Lianne and Robert. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, on Tuesday, July 30, at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to 2/187 Marine Parade, New Brighton, Christchurch 8083. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on July 29, 2019