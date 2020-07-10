Neil HUMPHRIES

HUMPHRIES, Neil Arthur:
It is with sincere sadness we advise that Neil peacefully passed away in the presence of his beloved family, after a short illness, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020; aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jessie, a much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Leone and Murray Greene, Sandra and Stephen Dawson, loving grandad of Chris, and Katie; Tyler, and Courtney. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Humphries and Molloy families. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, July 13, at 10.00am, private cremation to follow. Family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Clare House for the love and care shown to Neil and his family. Messages to 18 Myers Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from July 10 to July 11, 2020
