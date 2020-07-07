ASHTON, Neil Stuart:

In loving memory of Neil who was tragically taken from us in Australia on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, aged 29. Dearly loved partner of Jen Meiers, cherished father of Isabelle and Tyler (Australia), much loved son and stepson of Pam and Les, Lachie and Valerie, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Tracy and Taylor; Daniel; and Anna, loved uncle of Archie, and deeply missed by all his extended family and friends. Jen; Pam and Les, Lachie and Valerie, and their families would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Neil's life to be held at the Corinthian Conventions Centre at the Invercargill Working Men's Club in the East Lounge, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, on Friday July 17, at 2.00pm.

Beautiful memories silently kept of one that we loved

and will never forget.



