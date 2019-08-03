Acknowledgement

HILLARY, Naylor:

The Hillary family would like to thank the Queenstown and Glenorchy communities for all their kindness and support at the passing of Naylor Hillary. He loved both of these communities and has seen many changes in his 84 years.



It is never an easy time for a family to lose a loved one, let alone two within a day and all the support that the communities showed us was very much appreciated.



We would also like that thank the staff at the Lakes District Hospital for their outstanding care in his last days, and special thank you for all the condolence cards, spectacularly beautiful flowers, offers of accommodation and the amazing community support both here and in Glenorchy which we received at this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Helen Hillary and family.



Published in Southland Times on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers