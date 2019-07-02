HILLARY,
Naylor William Lawrence:
After a short illness, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Lakes District Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen for almost 60 years, loved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Mika, Mark and Julie, Gaynor and Samson, Debbie and Paul, much loved Grandad of Alana, Kasey; Catherine, Jozac and Melissa, Marcus and Fanny, Joel and Laura; Charlie and Hannah, Taylor, and Brittany; and great-Grandad of Sean, Natasha, Eli, and Scarlett. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Joy. A service for Naylor will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, on Thursday, July 4, at 10.00am, then leaving for interment at Glenorchy Cemetery at 2.00pm, followed by a gathering at Glenorchy Hall. Messages to 42 Boyer Cres, Queenstown 9300 or email: [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on July 2, 2019