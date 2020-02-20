STEEDMAN,
Natasha Joyce (Tash):
Passed peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A loving caring wife of Ken and a devoted mother of Jayden. A much loved daughter of Carol Steffensen, Ken McClennan, stepdaughter Kenneth Keen, and a special friend of Zelda Keen. A respected sister and sister-in-law of Michael and Ann, and aunt to Georgia.
"Your warm nature, personality and smile will always be remembered"
In lieu of flowers donations to the South Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tash's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Saturday, February 22, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 20, 2020