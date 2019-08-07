FLYNN, Natalie (Nat)
(nee Toneycliffe):
19.5.1928 - 5.8.2019
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife and devoted soulmate of Des for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Gae, the late Gary and Val, Colin and Joanne. Much loved Nana of Shelley, Leanne, and Nicole; Rachel, and Claire; Kelsi, and the late Kirsten. Loved Great-Nana of Blake and Arabella, Harry and Charlie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Audrey, Ian, Graham, and Therese. Special thanks to all caregivers, district nurses, Longwood Lifestyle Village staff and Fiordland Area Ambulance Service.
A patient sufferer at rest,
will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate the life of Nat will be held in the Te Anau Golf Club, Golf Course Road, on Friday, August 9, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Lynwood Cemetery. Messages to 1460 Hillside Manapouri Road 9679. Online tributes can be made at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
