Nardia LIVINGSTONE

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Knox Church
Pomona Street
Invercargill
LIVINGSTONE, Nardia:
Passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by her precious family. Dearly loved wife of Neil, precious mother of Nairn, Aimee and Corey. Adored Grandma of Levi, Riley, Maiya-Jay and Brax. Cherished sister of Sophie and Jim, loved Auntie of Tara, Nathan, Rachel, Sarah, and their families. A memorial service is to be held on August 8, 2020, at the Knox Church, Pomona Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm. We warmly invite you to stay after the service to share memories of Nardia with some light refreshments.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 1, 2020
