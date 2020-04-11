LIVINGSTONE, Nardia:
Passed peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by her precious family bubble in the home of Sophie and Jim. Dearly beloved wife of Neil, precious mother of Nairn, Aimee and Corey. Adored Grandma of Levi, Riley, Maiya-Jay and Brax. Cherished sister of Sophie and Jim, loved Auntie of Tara, Nathan, Rachel, Sarah and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge Irene and Monica (Nardia and Sophie's special sisters) for all the love you lavished on our much loved Nardie. Big thanks also to the Hospice – you were our sanity and such a blessing. Thanks to all those who supported Nardia's journey in prayer.
"After having touched so many lives, Nardia will never be forgotten.
Called home to be with her Heavenly Father"
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 11, 2020