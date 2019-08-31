LAING, Naomi Mary:
Peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Gore. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Britton (Brit) Laing, wonderful mother of Janice and Tony Mearns (Gore), John and Jane Laing (Blenheim), James Laing (Alexandra), Super-Gran of Abby and Claudio (Tuscany), Matthew (Sydney), Kristy and Warrack McKenzie (Waikoikoi), Melanie and Blair McKenzie (Knapdale), Jennifer and Jules Kolk (Blenheim), Elizabeth and Andrew Gough (Little River), Mark and Gemma Laing (McKay), Paul and Emily (Poole, UK), dearly loved Great-Gran of Mattia, and Noah; Ella, Riley, and Dominic; Clay, and Darcey; Mikey, and baby Sienna, loved sister and sister-in-law of Douglas* and Elsie* Kilgour, Jim* and Kathleen Kilgour, and Margaret Pratt. (*denotes deceased)
A celebration of Naomi's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 3.00pm on Tuesday, September 3, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 12 Vera Street, Gore 9710, or leave a message on Naomi's page at www.tributes.co.nz
"A good scout at Rest"
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019