WARD,
Nancy Eleanor (Nan)
(neé Hamilton):
On September 30, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Gene Packwood, Chris and Pauline, Anthony (deceased), Brian, Eleanor, Leonie and Terry; proud grandma and great-grandma, and loved by her large extended family. Special thanks to the staff of Ngaio Marsh for their support and care of Nan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nan Ward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545, or email to
[email protected] The Funeral Service for Nan will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 5, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 2, 2019